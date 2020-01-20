Former Vice President Joe Biden will return to Ames on Tuesday as Democratic presidential candidates spring to the finish line of the Iowa caucuses in less than two weeks.
Biden will host a “community event” at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Gateway Conference Center in Ames.
“Biden will lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class and unifying the country,” Biden’s campaign said in a press release.
Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, spoke on behalf of the Biden campaign late Saturday in Ames at the Story County Democrats annual soup supper.
Quirmbach said the Democratic Party will “unite” around whoever wins the party’s nomination, though he has endorsed Biden.
Biden has the support of other local Democrats, including Story County Supervisor Lisa Heddens who cited a close relationship between Biden and her son as part of the reason she supports the former vice president in the 2020 election, calling it “very personal.”
Biden’s most recent visit to Ames included a town hall he hosted in Iowa State’s Memorial Union in December. The former vice president has campaigned across the length and width of Iowa in recent weeks, undertaking an 18-county "No Malarkey" tour of Iowa across eight days in late November and early December.
The former vice president remains the frontrunner in polls of likely Democratic voters nationwide according to the RealClearPolitics polling average and has retaken the lead in the organization’s polling average of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, with a 2.7 percent lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is in second place.
Biden has events scheduled in Iowa cities Fort Dodge, Mason City and Osage through the rest of the week.
