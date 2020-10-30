Former Vice President Joe Biden held a drive-in event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds just four days before the election.
This event marked the first event Biden has held in Iowa since before the 2020 Iowa caucus. Biden’s campaign released the time and place of the event just hours before the event began, but still lines of cars showed up to support. At the event, Biden encouraged people to vote and he discussed climate change, COVID-19 in Iowa and his plans if elected.
The event took place a day after Vice President Mike Pence visited Des Moines.
According to RealClearPolitics, Biden is leading Trump by one point, showing how close the race to win Iowa is.
Biden’s campaign has used the drive-in event in several states as a COVID-19 precaution. Supporters generally stay in their vehicles and listen to the speaker through their radios while they watch on big screens.
During the event, Biden talked about Theresa Greenfield winning the U.S. Senate seat and other Democratic candidates winning their districts.
Biden also talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and Iowa’s recent surge in cases with close to 1,000 new cases a day.
“Donald Trump is waving the white flag,” Biden said. “He surrenders to the virus, but the American people don’t give up.”
Biden called out Trump for spending his time golfing and for not bringing the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives together during a crisis.
“He spent all his time in his golf course bunkers or down in the White House bunker,” Biden said. “I don’t remember any president in a crisis where there’s a disagreement in the House or the Senate, between Democrats and Republicans, who didn’t even try to bring them together.”
Biden also talked about Amy Coney Barrett’s recent confirmation to the Supreme Court, saying she was elected to destroy the Affordable Care Act.
“There has never been a hearing on a Supreme Court justice once an election began,” Biden said. “But he got his justice for one simple reason — destroying the Affordable Care Act.”
Biden continued to talk about his plan for health care and Medicare if elected.
“This time we are going to make sure Medicare could negotiate with the drug companies for prices reduced by 60 percent,” Biden said. “We’re gonna make sure we keep protections for people with preexisting conditions.”
Climate change and the recent derecho were talked about during the event. Biden spoke about Iowa’s derecho, floods and droughts, along with other severe weather across the country.
“People are already talking about the change we have to make, we don’t have a lot of time,” Biden said. “Donald Trump, when you say climate change, he thinks hoax.”
Biden talked about his plan for climate change if elected.
”Combating climate change means saving the planet, protecting our health and creating millions of good-paying jobs, union jobs, wind and solar and carbon capture jobs,” Biden said.
Guest speakers also showed up to encourage supporters to vote for Biden and other Democratic candidates.
Democratic U.S. senator candidate Theresa Greenfield took the stage and talked about flipping the U.S. Senate.
Greenfield had recently halted her RV tour earlier this week due to a staff member coming in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. Greenfield has since tested negative and resumed her tour.
Greenfield talked about the tough times Iowa has gone through this year and her opponent Sen. Joni Ernst.
“We’ve gotta get through this pandemic and rebuild our economy, our farmers need a fair shot and everywhere I travel, they want their markets back,” Greenfield said.
Greenfield encouraged voters to make a plan to vote and talk to friends about voting.
“There is no doubt this race is going to be tough. It’s going to be a donnybrook, all the way to the finish line,” Greenfield said. “But I am going to continue to take my grit and my resolve and go out there and fight and compete to work hard to earn every single vote until the polls close.”
Lilián Sánchez, a first-time voter, spoke about her family immigration and issues that were important to her such as student debt and immigration policies.
Sánchez spoke about her first time voting in this election as a new American citizen.
“We Iowans have a chance to make a difference, which is why we must exercise every ounce of our power over the next few days to win this election,” Sánchez said.
Biden finished his speech discussing how he would govern if elected by saying, “I will govern as an American president. I will work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do.”
Supporters were encouraged to check their voting status and to take friends to the polls Tuesday.
“Make a plan to vote, vote early on Election Day, get out and vote,” Biden said.
Biden also visited St. Paul, Minnesota, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday.
