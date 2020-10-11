The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Virtual Career Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
The online event will host 175 organizations from various fields. Information about positions ranging from internships to full-time jobs will be posted on the CareerEco website for students to access.
Students can also register for and attend the event on the CareerEco website.
Mike Gaul, director of career services for CALS, said there are already 900 students registered and by the time of the event there might be closer to 2,000 registered students, which was the level of attendance last year. Attendees are mostly Iowa State students but there will be students from other universities utilizing this opportunity as well.
“It’s the largest event of its kind in the country,” Gaul said.
Gaul said he decided to have the career fair take place over two days this year in case technical issues arise with the high level of traffic on the CareerEco website.
The career fair will function in virtual chat rooms with students and organization representatives. Representatives can also request to speak with attendees over a private face-to-face virtual meeting.
Gaul said students should register for the fair as soon as possible and take advantage of their college investment by making an effort to network and get experience in their field.
“I urge students to give their career search more love and priority this semester,” Gaul said.
