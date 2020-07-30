Editor's note: This is part of a contributed collection of students and faculty experience with COVID-19.
The Student Government has taken an unexpected turn this year right after the elections. New management is adjusting through many different means to keep things operating as normal as possible.
Vice President Jacob Schrader, a junior in economics and political science, has felt the rift COVID-19 has caused across Iowa State.
“COVID-19 has really put a wrench into Student Government,” Schrader said. “As an example, I was working with Mayor Haila to match up city boards and commissions with student schedules. That way student involvement in the city could be improved. The mayor canceled our plans, which makes sense, but it is sad to see.”
Schrader has felt the impact on a personal level. His duties have changed and have even increased his workload for the semester.
“I was shaking thousands of hands. I would connect groups together. I would network at political events to help increase my role in Student Government,” Schrader said. “Now, I talk to three people a week face to face, which is my family.”
Schrader feels neither he nor President Morgan Fritz would face an incredible challenge so early into their jobs. Schrader refers to this as the worst pandemic since 1919.
For his biggest challenge, Schrader has had a hard time staying on top of all of his homework.
“With all of my responsibilities, that was hard enough to do when I was going to class,” Schrader said. “Now I have a lot more to do on my own initiative, and that can be really hard with the less interesting classes on top of my other duties.”
When it comes to getting back on track, Schrader believes his three years in Student Government have taught him the qualities he needs to right the ship. He thinks his leadership and his ability to pair ideas with that benefit all of the campus can allow Iowa State to heal the right way.
