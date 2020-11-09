The Ivy College of Business will be holding a virtual event with Miriam H. Lewis from Principal Financial Group at 5 p.m. Wednesday as part of the annual Business Week celebration. The lecture can be joined through Webex using this link.
Lewis is the chief inclusion officer at Principal Financial Group and will be giving a virtual lecture called “Let’s Talk About Diversity and Inclusion!” There will be a Q&A session after the lecture.
According to the Ivy Business website, Alabama native Lewis has had a long career in fostering inclusion and educating others about the importance of diversity in the workplace and working with nonprofit organizations.
“[At Principal Financial Group] Lewis has global responsibility for designing, leading, and implementing strategies that foster a more inclusive workplace, increase employee performance, drive better outcomes for customers, and ultimately improve business results,” the website read.
Suzanne Lyndon, event planner for the Ivy College of Business, said that despite having to move the event online due to COVID-19 regulations, she is still excited for students to learn from Lewis about diversity and inclusion.
“She’s going to talk about how diversity and inclusion is really everybody’s [responsibility] and how our students can be leaders on those issues,” Lyndon said.
