ISU Dining announced in a tweet that all locations will be transitioning to carry-out service only immediately until March 31.
The change is following Iowa Code 135.144 which states "If a public health disaster exists, the department, in conjunction with the governor may do any of the following" including decontaminating and taking reasonable measure to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases.
Updates to hours and locations are located at www.dining.iastate.edu/hours-menus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.