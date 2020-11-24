Iowa State has reported a total of 268 COVID-19 cases for the 14th week of classes. This is a decrease from 324 cases the prior week.
In total, Iowa State has now reported 2,914 cases on campus.
The weekly positivity rate was reported to be 5.2 percent, a sharp decrease from the previous week’s 12.6 percent.
This positivity rate includes numbers of asymptomatic students who were tested before going home for winter break. Nearly 5,000 students were testing on-campus, more than double the number of students that had been tested in a single week previously.
Overall, Iowa State’s positivity rate not including move-in testing is 9.6 percent.
Of those who tested positive for the coronavirus, three were faculty members, 32 were staff and 233 were students.
There are currently 328 individuals in isolation, and since Nov. 9 have been 904 in quarantine. The positivity percentage of those in quarantine came out to 25 percent.
There are 29 on-campus quarantine and 23 on-campus isolation rooms in use.
Iowa State has not received reports of any campus community member hospitalizations, but individuals are not required to report hospitalizations due to privacy reasons.
Iowa State’s COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated through winter break with the exception of university holidays.
