The ISU Book Store aligns with the Cyclones Care initiative by following the recommended safety guidelines among the flurry of textbook purchasing at the beginning of the fall semester.
Heather Dean, assistant director of the ISU Book Store, wrote in an email that safety measures are being taken very seriously for student and staff safety.
“Masks are required in-store, all employees are required to wear masks too,” Dean wrote. “We are sanitizing cash registers and counters after each transaction, and employees are washing their hands frequently. Acrylic barriers have been installed at all cash registers and hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the bookstore. Our store is operating at limited capacity.”
All of these changes coordinate with the Cyclones Care initiative, which was developed for use at Iowa State to promote healthy behaviors in students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Textbook affordability remains a goal of the ISU Book Store this fall, made possible by immediate access texts, according to Dean. Students may buy their books over AccessPlus and have them shipped or browse the shelves of the bookstore during operating hours.
Textbook rental return and buyback information will follow health guidelines and more information on the process will come out later in the semester.
“The pandemic has been tough on the bookstore operation, just like other retailers out there,” Dean wrote. “We too are a local, small business trying to remain afloat during turbulent times. Our full-time staff has been on-site as essential workers keeping our online store and order fulfillment running during the spring and summer semester closure to ensure faculty, staff, and students could get their technology and textbooks.”
