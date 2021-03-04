The annual Iowa State Conference on Race and Ethnicity (ISCORE) hosted a session promoting self-care and allowing those in attendance to have a space to practice self-care exercises.
The session featured four subsessions, all led by different presenters. Presenters included Brian Vanderheyden, director of student wellness; Lisa Nolting, a dietician in the office of student wellness; Jahmai Fisher, a training and development specialist for supplemental instruction in the Academic Success Center and many others.
The four subsessions individuals could choose from to attend were mindful eating, movement and mindfulness, connecting with breathing and leaves on a stream and relaxation and self-compassion.
In each subsession, attendees were introduced to activities to help practice self-care techniques and were able to engage in group discussion through the chat.
Attendees were also introduced to resources to help them continue practicing good self-care even after the end of the session.
The mindful eating session encouraged individuals to slow down and give food the attention it deserves in order to build a healthy relationship with food and eating.
The movement and mindfulness session allowed attendees to be led in guided movement and breathing techniques to reset their bodies and minds.
Connecting with breathing and leaves on a stream had individuals focusing on breathing exercises and participating in “Leaves on a Stream,” a popular mindfulness exercise.
The final session didn’t have a description on the session page on Whova.
More tips for student wellness and self-care can be found on the Student Wellness website. Counseling services are also available to students.
