Andrew Klavan, conservative speaker and award-winning novelist of crime and suspense, will talk about how God supplies morality and whether one needs faith to be free in a lecture Monday.
The Young Americans for Freedom and the Committee on Lectures is hosting a lecture called “Is God Conservative?” at 7 p.m. Monday in the Sun Room of the Memorial Union.
Charles Klapatauskas, junior in mechanical engineering and president of the Young Americans for Freedom student organization, said he helped coordinate Klavan’s visit to Iowa State. He said he hopes this lecture appeals to all students, not just conservative ones.
“We were supposed to give an area of expertise for him to speak on, so we thought that one thing that we would like to hear about is social issues,” Klapatauskas said. “We didn’t really think it would be appealing for students to hear about tax policy; it didn’t seem very inviting to students, left or right.”
"John Adams said our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. Do we have to have faith if we want to be free?” according to Klavan on the lecture series website.
Klapatauskas said since the Democratic presidential candidates have been in and out of Ames talking on social issues, it would be good to have some conservative input as well. The Daily Wire, which publishes a podcast by Klavan, then proposed talking on how faith intermingles with conservative ideology.
Klapatuaskas said he hopes this lecture will help create a discussion between conservative and liberal students.
“I think ever since the 2016 election, it has been whoever shouted the loudest is heard, and the idea of discussion has kind of gotten lost, and I think that is something we need to bring back because that is how progress is made,” Klapatauskas said. “I think this will be really beneficial for Iowa State students because I don’t think this ideology has been presented on, so I think it is an interesting way for students to hear another idea.”
