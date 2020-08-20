Another 293 Iowans tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 53,831.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, nine more Iowans have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Iowa to 1,012.
A total of 42,324 Iowans have recovered since contracting COVID-19.
Twenty-four more individuals in Story County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,448. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 16.
