As of Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Iowa’s total positive COVID-19 cases has reached 266,209 cases.
Over the past 14 days, Iowa has an 11.2 percent positivity rate.
Story County has had 307 positive cases in the past seven days, with 18 reported deaths.
Total deaths in Iowa are at 2,919.
Of people who tested positive, 30,478 have a pre-existing condition; 71,362 do not.
There are 900 hospitalizations in Iowa; 645 are hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis, while 255 are hospitalized with COVID-19 as a secondary diagnosis. Thirty-four percent of this population are 80 years old or above.
There are currently 141 long term care facility outbreaks. There have been 5,443 people who have tested positive; 2,457 have recovered, while 1,127 have died.
