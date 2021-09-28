The Iowa State University Student Government will vote on a resolution condemning the lack of student input in the Big 12 expansion of four new schools in their weekly meeting.
If passed, the resolution will be sent to members of the Big 12, as well as members of the Iowa State University administration.
“Each individual university has an obligation to their greatest shareholders, their students, to consider student feedback on matters that concern membership to a conference that it will form ties with in the coming years,” the resolution said.
The resolution also addresses the Student Government's concerns about the lack of an opportunity for students and other institutions to evaluate the new schools before being permitted.
Senators will also vote on funds for the Peterson Squadron’s 5K dedicated to raising money for the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action(POW/MIA) Accounting Agency. This agency’s mission is to uncover missing military personnel for their friends and families.
The Peterson Squadron will host the 5k around the University and use the funds provided from the Student Government for T-shirts and catering.
The Student Government will vote to amend Chapter 15 - Student Government Operations to their bylaws. This amendment will address accessibility, transparency and outreach both internally to the Student Government as well as externally to the student body.
This amendment includes training the senators for web design and web communications related to the Student Government website. The amendment will also require a minimum amount of outreach for each member for Student Government.
The Student Government will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Campanile Room in the Memorial Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.