According to Andra Castle, assistant director of the Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity, the Sloss center will continue to provide multiple resources this year focusing on the goal of creating a community that uplifts and supports all gender identities.
“The Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity at Iowa State University is committed to the development of a campus community that promotes gender equity and social justice,” Castle said. “Through a feminist lens, the Sloss Center advocates for individuals and groups; provides support and referrals; and offers programming and educational resources for the advancement of gender equity.”
According to Castle and the Sloss Center’s website, the center offers programs, referrals, community building opportunities and events such as Feminist Fridays, Queer and Trans People of Color Monthly Dinners, Womxn of Color Retreats and many more. Castle also said that the center supports student organizations, offers internships and even some scholarships.
Castle said these resources are provided in hopes of fostering an environment where all gender identities are seen and treated as equal.
“The Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity envisions a campus community that works collaboratively to create an environment that supports and promotes gender equity and social justice at Iowa State University,” Castle said.
Castle also said that by working collaboratively with on and off campus services and programs, the Sloss Center, which is located between Gerdin and Curtiss halls, strives to support gender equity and achievement toward intellectual, professional and personal goals of members of the Iowa State community and beyond.
But, according to Castle, this would not be possible without the center implementing four core values, the first of which is to sustain a center infrastructure that promotes gender equity.
Castle then said the center’s second core value is to provide intentional and inclusive educational programming that promotes gender equity and social justice through a feminist lens.
Thirdly, Castle said the center values infusing the best practices and current research in the fields of feminism, equity and student development into the programming and resources offered. And lastly, according to Castle, the Sloss Center values maintaining and developing internal and external relationships that are central to the center’s function and impact.
Castle then said the Sloss Center staff encourages students to contact them by emailing slosscenter@iastate.edu subscribing to their newsletter, Margaret’s Mail at https://sloss.dso.iastate.edu/about/newsletters.
