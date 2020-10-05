Iowa State’s week seven COVID-19 testing results yielded 54 total positive results, an all-time low since the beginning of school on Aug. 17.
The positivity rate also remains below 5 percent.
Since Aug. 1, not including move-in testing, Iowa State’s total positivity rate is 12.1 percent. Iowa State has now reported a total of 1,740 cases of coronavirus.
Three staff members, one faculty member and 50 students make up the 54 positive results.
The number of individuals in quarantine and in isolation have also decreased. There are 59 individuals actively in isolation and 213 individuals have been in quarantine since Sept. 21.
Seven on-campus isolation rooms and eight on-campus quarantine rooms are currently in use.
No campus community member hospitalizations have been reported, but employees and students are not required to inform Iowa State of hospitalization due to privacy laws.
Iowa State's results will continue to be updated on the online COVID-19 dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.