Iowa State University will be hosting both virtual and in-person events for the spring semester ClubFest.
The virtual event will be available on Flipgrid from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5. The in-person event will take place Feb. 1, Feb. 3 and Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Memorial Union’s Great Hall.
The in-person event will be at a reduced capacity to support social distancing. Everyone involved and attending the event will be expected to follow Cyclones Care behaviors including masking.
Students attending the in-person event will be required to preregister. The link for preregistration can be found on the Student Activities Center (SAC) website.
All students will receive the join code for the virtual event Feb. 1.
Student organizations wishing to participate must register and send in their video for the virtual event by 5 p.m. Jan. 26. Tips for creating videos can also be found on the SAC website.
When registering, clubs may also choose one in-person event to attend and must follow COVID-19 guidelines including masking and distancing. Only two club members may attend the event.
The SAC also asks that clubs limit promotional materials and handouts to only those that are essential to recruitment.
Questions regarding ClubFest can be directed to clubfest@iastate.edu.
