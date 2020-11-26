Iowa State will celebrate undergraduate, master’s and doctorate students’ graduation at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The ceremony is prerecorded and will become available at 10 a.m. on the virtual graduation website. According to Iowa State News Service, approximately 2,171 students will be graduating during the fall 2020 semester. Students who completed their degrees in the summer session have the option to participate in this graduation ceremony.
The ceremony will be around 40 minutes long, made up of Iowa State band performances, a statement from President Wendy Wintersteen and recognition of college marshals and students graduating with honors.
There will be eight videos to choose from: undergraduates’ convocations from the six colleges, master's students’ convocations and doctorate students’ convocation. Each student will have their own slide for recognition, which have been customized to the students’ wishes.
Graduates with distinction are “undergraduates who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher at the beginning of their final term are eligible to graduate 'with distinction' provided they have completed 60 semester credits of coursework at Iowa State University at the time they graduate, including a minimum of 50 graded credits,” according to the Iowa State University academics catalog.
Graduation caps, gowns and other attire will be available for purchase from the ISU Book Store as a memento on their website. Since the official fall 2020 commencement ceremony has been cancelled, the Book Store is not accepting returns for these items.
Veterinary Medicine students may contact Veterinary Medicine Student Services for information on their graduation attire.
Undergraduate distinction chords are available for pickup from the Registrar’s Office.
“We know this is not the ending you imagined to your Iowa State adventure, but the graduating class of 2020 will forever share a special place in history,” the graduation and commencement website read.
