The snow didn’t stop clubs and students from taking part in the spring ClubFest hosted by the Student Activities Center on Wednesday.
Iowa State has more than 900 student organizations for students to browse through. The sample of registered student clubs and organizations were assigned tables around the Great Hall of the Memorial Union to display information regarding the club and recruit new members.
Ariana Saffold, graduate student in food science and human nutrition, said she stopped by ClubFest for her first time while she has been at Iowa State, as she is hoping to expand her resume.
“My freshman year, I was just busy trying to get acclimated,” Saffold said. “I had a lot of classes and little time and didn’t want to be bothered with extracurricular activities. So I thought this year I should do something different and get motivated and do more.”
Ciara McNeley, junior in chemical engineering, is a part of Sorority and Fraternity Community Ambassadors student organizer as the special events chair. She said she uses ClubFest to help people learn more about the work her organization does and for the recruitment of new members.
McNeley said ClubFest is good for students who aren’t sure about a club to come and ask questions about the clubs.
“What I really like about our community is that it doesn’t matter if you are a part of it; you have a space in it,” McNeley said. “Even though my sorority is a big part of my life, I still want everyone to feel welcomed to join in on our activities. To me, that just shows who we are and what we stand for, and in the end we are happy to put anyone through whatever journey they want. We just want to give people that opportunity.”
Kennedy Spurlin, sophomore in biology, said she was unable to attend the fall ClubFest, so this spring ClubFest she stopped by.
Spurlin checked out clubs like Dance Marathon, St. Jude Up ‘til Dawn and Pre-Medical Club while walking around ClubFest. She said she would like to join one club for her academics and one for fun.
“I just wanted to get more involved around campus and see what clubs have to offer,” Spurlin said. “I’m in a sorority, but I want to see what else I can get involved in as well.”
Students were provided with a map and directory of all the clubs in attendance at ClubFest, as well as a bag to put in any information cards or handouts clubs gave.
Alison Fenske, senior in dietetics, attended ClubFest to represent the Student Health and Wellness Ambassadors, as she is one of the project coordinators for the organization.
Fenske said the Student Health and Wellness Ambassadors are the spokesmodels for all four aspects of Student Health and Wellness, including recreational services, Student Wellness, Student Counseling Services and Thielen Student Health Center.
“We do a lot of outreach and promotion to new and current students to let them know what the campus offers and what resources are available for them,” Fenske said. “We can reach out to students in a way the directors of the program might not able able to. It is really important to give students knowledge about what resources there are and to recruit more students to do that.”
