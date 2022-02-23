Two students were arrested in connection with anonymous posts warning people to avoid Carver Hall and Parks Library on Monday evening.
Under Iowa Code, Iowa State freshmen Ty Jerman and Abdullateef Malallah were arrested and charged with threat of terrorism. Iowa State police received aid in the investigation from the FBI and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to identify them. There is no known connection between Jerman, age 19, and Malallah, age 18, and the posts were made separately.
There is no indication either individuals planned to act violently on the campus community and the police determined it was not necessary to close the university shortly after the posts were reported. Jerman, majoring in regional planning, and Malallah, majoring in industrial engineering, are currently being held in Story County with a bond of $250,000.
Both posts were on the social media app Yik Yak. A platform that allows users to post comments anonymously which are then viewed by other users within a 5 mile radius.
“Some of y’all are ok, don’t come to carver tomorrow 4:30.” the post read.
According to the press release there was another post warning people to avoid Parks Library. The Daily has reached out to the Iowa State Police Department and is waiting on a response.
(0) comments
