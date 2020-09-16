Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen announced Wednesday that the deadline to withdraw and pay for fall tuition has been extended.
“We understand the COVID-19 pandemic may be causing challenges or hardships for you and your families,” Wintersteen wrote in an email on Wednesday. “Iowa State University’s objective during this time has been to help all students make academic progress toward their degrees by balancing in-person learning with flexibility for students and instructors who are more comfortable with virtual classes.”
The deadline to withdraw and pay 50 percent of fall tuition has been extended from Sept. 4 to Sept. 25. The deadline to withdraw and pay 75 percent of fall tuition has been extended from Sept. 11, to Oct. 9.
“We know these circumstances are not ideal and may not be sustainable for all students,” Wintersteen wrote. “That is why we are extending the deadlines for withdrawals and tuition adjustments for the fall 2020 semester.”
The updated deadlines are available through the Office of the Registrar.
Wintersteen also asked students to use campus resources such as the Academic Success Center, Student Counseling Services, Thielen Student Health Center and the Office of Student Financial Aid.
“We know this is an extraordinary time and a college education is a significant investment,” Wintersteen wrote. “We are here to support you in making the best decision for your personal needs.”
