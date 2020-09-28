Iowa State reported 68 total new COVID-19 cases on campus. The total is now at 1,686 cases.
The week’s positivity rate was 4.99 percent, a slight increase from the prior week, which saw a positivity rate of 4.6 percent. Iowa State reported 63 new cases during its fifth week of classes.
Iowa State’s total positivity rate since Aug. 1, not including move-in testing, is 12.9 percent, a number that has shown a steady decline since the beginning of the school year.
Of the 68 cases, 61 were students, six were staff and one was a faculty member.
Eighty-six students are currently in active isolation. Since Sept. 14, 399 individuals have been in quarantine.
Six on-campus isolation rooms and 14 on-campus quarantine rooms are currently in use.
No hospitalizations have been reported to Iowa State, but employees and students are not required to report hospitalizations due to privacy laws. Up-to-date data on hospitalizations in Story County can be found on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.
Iowa State’s testing results will continue to be updated on the COVID-19 dashboard.
