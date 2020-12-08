This article will be continually updated as more information is provided.
What the CDC has planned for Iowa
Iowa State officials announced details about the first COVID-19 vaccines that will be available to the state to distribute. The vaccines will be distributed prioritizing nursing home residents and health care workers and is expected to begin the week of Dec. 13.
Iowa is expected to receive 172,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the month so long as it is approved as safe to use. Coming in weekly doses, the vaccines will gradually become available for other groups and soon the public once supplies become available.
Social distancing and use of masks is still recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Skeptical about these vaccines? Here are the facts according to the CDC:
Currently, no vaccines are authorized and recommended to prevent COVID-19 in the United States. As of Nov. 24, five companies are in phase-three, large-scale clinical trials in the United States.
AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine
Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
Iowa is expected to receive vaccine supply from two companies, Moderna and Pfizer. The CDC does not have a role in developing vaccines but instead, they work closely with health departments to develop plans when a vaccine is available.
Vaccinations can help prevent people from contracting COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccinations can help protect an individual by creating an antibody response. While this may seem like a redundant statement, people experience different effects of this virus from a mild illness, severe illness or even death. Because there is no way to determine the effects of COVID-19, catching the virus may spread the disease to people of higher risk.
In the beginning, COVID-19 vaccines might be used under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). An EUA is used in cases of a public health emergency to provide more timely access to drugs and diagnostic tests.
The FDA evaluates the possible options as quickly as possible with evidence that is available while balancing any risks and benefits before authorizing a vaccine. Regardless of the need for urgency, it is not in the best interest of the public health for the FDA to approve an inadequate drug. Inadequate vaccines can lead to false test results and can increase the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccines will not give you COVID-19; none of the vaccines currently in development in the United States use live viruses. The goal of the immunization process is to train the body's immune system to recognize and fight the virus causing COVID-19. This can cause symptoms such as fever and are normal signs of the body building immunity. More on immunity can be found here.
Vaccines will not cause a positive COVID-19 viral test in the United States. When the body develops an immune response, there is a possibility to test positive on some antibody tests, which indicate previous infections. These antibodies may have some level of protection against the virus. Experts continue to look into how COVID-19 vaccination may affect antibody testing results.
Will I have to pay?
Vaccine doses are purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars but vaccine providers will be able to charge administration fees for giving the shot to someone. Chargers can be reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company and, for those who are uninsured, the Health Resources and Services Administration's Provider Relief Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.