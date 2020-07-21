Toyia Younger has been named the next senior vice president for Student Affairs at Iowa State University, pending approval by the Board of Regents.
Younger, who is the vice president for leadership development and partnerships for American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU), will begin her tenure Aug. 17.
“Dr. Younger is an experienced leader with the collaborative spirit and vision to further strengthen Iowa State’s reputation for providing an exceptional student experience,” said President Wendy Wintersteen in a news release. “She is an excellent fit to help advance the university’s priority of being a national leader in creating a welcoming and inclusive environment that meets the needs of our diverse student body.”
After nearly seven years of dedication to Iowa State students, Martino Harmon, who served as the last senior vice president for Student Affairs, has moved onto his next adventure at the University of Michigan as the vice president of student life.
During the search for a new vice president for Student Affairs, Younger said in an open forum she thinks the university’s focus remains true on serving students to the best of the institution’s ability but the “how” is now changed.
“How we go about serving our students and what manner,” Younger said. “We have to pause for a minute and consider many of the policies that are going to impact our students.”
In the forum, Younger brought up the impacts COVID-19 has on students and universities. She said Student Affairs has to consider what it could do to address some of the changes.
“COVID-19, which causes us not only to pause but completely pivot and change the way we do work,” Younger said. “We went overnight from teaching classes and attending classes to taking classes online. Many students said they don’t have the technology and resources available to take online classes.”
Younger found her passion for serving students through her work in a community college where she had to guide students to accommodate to four year colleges. Younger’s doctorate research also focused on transferring students and how to help them adjust and make that transition successfully from the community college to a four year institution.
“I am thrilled to be returning to my Midwest roots and joining the Iowa State family,” Younger said in a news release. “It is my desire to become an integral part of the university’s unwavering commitment to preparing students for the future and serving the needs of the Ames community. I look forward to working with so many amazing faculty and staff to advance ISU’s mission.”
