STATE Day is an event held by the Iowa State University Alumni Association every year in celebration of Iowa State’s Founders Day. In the past, STATE Day has been held strictly for Iowa State students, but this year, things will be a little bit different.
Mary Kate Misak, an alumni relations specialist for the Alumni Association, gave some insight into what STATE Day is all about.
“For three years, STATE Day was a day for all five of the Student Alumni Leadership Council’s committees — Ambassadors, Cyclone Alley Central, First-Year Leadership League, Homecoming Central and Senior Class Council — to join together on campus to celebrate what unites them — their love for Iowa State,” Misak said.
Lainey Crawford, an event coordinator for the Alumni Association, spoke about why the event is so important.
“This year, we’ve expanded [the event] to include faculty and staff, alumni and friends and prospective students as well,” Crawford said. “It’s important to attend to remember, learn and celebrate what makes Iowa State so special.”
Iowa State University was founded March 22, 1858, and to commemorate that date, STATE Day is held March 22 every year.
This year, registration will be open through 5 p.m. Central Standard Time on Monday and the event will be held at 7 p.m. the same night. The virtual event will be livestreamed on the Alumni Association’s social media channels.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, most of the event will be held virtually and anyone is welcome to attend. The virtual event is free, but those who register are in the running for a prize.
Crawford said her favorite part about virtual STATE Day is that she will get to hear about the history and traditions on campus she didn’t previously know existed.
“I attended Iowa State and have worked here since graduating, and I’m still learning new and interesting things about our university,” Crawford said.
Misak said this event is particularly exciting because the Homecoming 2021 theme and logo will be released to the public during the event.
“The Homecoming Central Committee has worked really hard to start planning for the best Homecoming ever, and we can’t wait to begin sharing that excitement with everyone,” Misak said.
Megan Senden, a freshman majoring in biology, said she would definitely attend the event.
“It’s so cool that they are still able to put on this event, even though it is virtual. I am excited to see all of the fun activities that they have to offer," Senden said.
The prizes included in the event for registered members are cardinal and gold glass blown swans from Iowa State’s very own Gaffer’s Guild, some ISU Book Store gift cards and Insomnia Cookies.
Crawford also said anyone who donates $25 or more while registering for the event will receive a special STATE Day print and ISU Dining Rice Krispie treat in the mail.
“Online you’ll be able to take a virtual tour of campus, learn how to draw Cy and browse some special STATE Day deals from the ISU Book Store,” Misak said.
More information can be found on the ISU Alumni page listed here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.