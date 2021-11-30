The Iowa State University Government will have their last meeting of the year and will vote on funding a $2,050 diversity and inclusion transportation project.
This project would provide international students with transportation to the airport at the end of the semester.
The Director of International Student Experience Jidong Sun, a senior majoring in computer engineering, initiated the transportation project for international students during long breaks.
The Student Government Diversity and Inclusion Committee is requesting the funds to purchase tickets for Executive Express, a bus service in Ames, for eligible students
The current Vice-Speaker of the Student Government senate Eliana Crabb, a senior majoring in hospitality management, is graduating this semester and the Student Government will elect the next vice-speaker.
The Student Government will vote to provide additional funds to Be The Match On Campus (BTMOC) to allow them to host a donor drive.
BTMOC is a student organization which raises money and provides awareness for blood cancer. They aim to fight against cancer and make a difference in as many lives as they can, according to the Iowa State Student Organization website.
If passed, $56 will be given to BTMOC for advertising costs for the event. This includes a mass email sent to students as well as flyer distribution.
The Student Government will seat a new senator representing the college of business and confirm a nominee for Liberal Arts and Sciences senator.
The last Student Government meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Campanile room of the Memorial Union.
