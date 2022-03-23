Iowa State University Student Government approved $500 in additional funding to Young Americans for Freedom, after a discussion about potential First Amendment violations if failed.
The Senate heard from Young Americans for Freedom, a student organization on campus that promotes the principles of limited government, individual freedom, free enterprise, a strong national defense and traditional values, according to the student organization database. The group came requesting that $500 be transferred from the Senate discretionary account to Young Americans for Freedom for additional conference registration fees.
Young Americans for Freedom's Vice President Haylee Fishburn, a junior majoring in journalism, took to the podium to answer questions from the Senate about organization and conference.
Fishburn said in her experience, returning from a conference has made her want to promote ideas on campus, and “make the club more inclusive." She said at conferences, members typically eat breakfast together, listen to speakers throughout the day with occasional breaks, with the night ending with group members getting to know each other better by hanging out.
United Residents of Off-Campus Senator Victoria Fillipi, a junior majoring in political science, was first on the floor to voice her disapproval for the bill. Fillipi said her contentions are with the principle and merit of Young Americans for Freedom, not the group's political leaning, and mentioned that she politically leans toward the right.
“How long are we going to continue funding an organization that’s disrespectful and demeaning toward a huge population of Iowa State University’s campus,” said Fillipi.
Student Government’s Chief of Staff and President-elect Jacob Ludwig, a senior double majoring in economics and political science, advised the Senate to vote yes on the bill. He, as well as other senators and the Senate adviser, said not passing the bill would be a First Amendment violation.
Ludwig said the Senate can address the issue of funding political student organizations at a later meeting, but they can not withhold funding from Young Americans for Freedom, citing consultation bu Iowa State University Legal Counsel.
Ludwig said in addition to a potential First Amendment violation, Student Government may also lose funding due to a recent Iowa law which prohibits university student governments from withholding funds based on an organization's political leaning.
The bill passed with a 17-4 vote with 3 abstaining.
Fillipi said a while after voting for the bill had ended, she had received an email from the Treasurer of Young Americans for Freedom Jacob Frier, a senior majoring in finance, stating that she was banned from the organization's events and meetings.
The Daily attempted to contact Jacob Frier, but he has not responded.
Fillipi was joined by other senators, one of which being College of Agriculture and Life Science Senator Devin Devore, a sophomore double majoring in agricultural business and agriculture and society. Devore said he is concerned about the image Young Americans for Freedom paints for conservatives.
“[Young Americans for Freedom] are embodying the stereotypes of conservatives,” said Devore. “That we are racist, that we are outlandish…. All of those misconceptions that are out there, YAF embodies, and that is a problem.”
Bills Passed
The Senate voted to pass the following:
A bill creating the Local Affairs Committee passed unanimously. The committee's responsibilities include:
working closely with and lobby the City of Ames and Story County on issues and topics that affect students;
informing and reaching out to Iowa State students and organizations regarding local initiatives, policies, and affairs;
interacting with and lobby local businesses and local organizations in order to further the interests of students;
and seeking out positions on and regularly attending meetings of City committees, commissions, and boards.
A bill approving Student Engagement’s budget passed unanimously
A bill detailing the annual and account allocations recommendations for fiscal year 2023 passed unanimously.
A bill that confirmed Nathaniel Hartmann, a sophomore majoring in communication studies, to the Student Initiatives Committee passed with no objections.
A bill that would revise the bylaws of the Senate proposed by the Rules Committee passed unanimously.
Next Week
Next Wednesday, the Senate is set to:
Address funding for the Disk Golf Club
Address funding for the Tennis Club
Review the contract between Student Government and the Iowa State Daily
Look over a resolution aimed to support student voting on Election Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.