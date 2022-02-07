Candidates Jaden Ahlrichs and Jay Waagmeester will face off in the Student Government vice presidential debates on Tuesday at the Great Hall in the Memorial Union.
Ahlrichs, a senior in global resources systems, is running with presidential candidate Jacob Ludwig, a senior majoring in economics. While Waagmeester, a junior in journalism and mass communication is running alongside presidential candidate Bryce Garman, a senior in public relations.
Waagmeester said he has a past of advocating for those in need and the Bryce-Jay campaign will strive to practice empathy, respect and transparency if elected, according to Waagmeester’s bio on the Student Government website.
"After entering Iowa State during a pandemic, I feel a strong ambition to make the student experience the way it should be," Waagmeester said in a text message response to the Daily. "I know Iowa State is the place for me, and I want all cyclones to feel at home the way I do. I will always keep in mind diverse perspectives and hold strong integrity when making decisions for each and every student."
Ahlrichs said he plans to work to ensure new students have access to resources they need to build opportunities while at Iowa State, according to Ahlrichs’ bio.
The Ludwig-Ahlrichs platform consists of 12 items they hope to complete by the next year. Ahlrichs said serving as the vice president is a supportive role not only for the president but for the senate body as a whole.
"There is a lot room for improvement with supporting senators," Ahlrichs said. "The vice president chairs all the senate meeting. So really being able to connect with each senator, finding out what they are passionate about, and then serving as that spark sometimes. Because in Student Government there is a really big route of change...Every senator brings in a different perspective."
Starting at 7 p.m., candidates will begin with opening statements followed by answering a series of questions relating to student and campus issues created by the Student Government Election Commission and Iowa State Daily. The debate can also be viewed virtually via the Student Government’s YouTube page.
Debate question topics will include COVID-19, senate retention and Student Government, campus climate, student wellness and campus diversity. Followed by the topical questions, both candidates will answer specific questions relating to their campaign platforms.
After a 10-minute break, candidates will then answer questions sent in by the student body. Students can access a google forum to submit questions via the Election Commission website.
These questions can be for both or a specific candidate. The presidential debates will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Great Hall in the Memorial Union. This debate will also be streamed via Student Government’s YouTube webpage, and students will have the opportunity to submit questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.