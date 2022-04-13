The Iowa State Student Government started session one of its 119th term on Wednesday. Senators elected on the March 1 and 2 elections took part in the meeting.
Every bill discussed during the meeting was a nomination for positions within the Senate or the Executive Cabinet, as is customary for the first meeting of the term.
The Senate confirmed Edward Mahoney, a senior in computer science, as the speaker of the Senate by a vote of 16-10. Mahoney will be returning to Iowa State next academic year to pursue a masters degree.
The speaker of the Senate is tasked with making the agenda for the weekly meeting, chairing the rules committee, serving 10 office hours in the Student Government office space and other duties. This position is compensated with a half in-state tuition scholarship and Memorial Union parking pass.
Andrew Brueck, an off-campus senator and junior in political science, was confirmed as vice-speaker of the Senate. Brueck has been involved in Student Government since spring of 2020.
Brueck said he intends to pursue election reform and tackle various other issues in his time as a united residents off-campus senator.
“What I found in my time running for this body is that our process is very confusing and provides a very high bar of entry to students looking to get involved,” Brueck said. “I want every single person on campus who is interested in Student Government to have a viable realistic chance of sitting in this room.”
The vice-speaker is compensated with a Memorial Union parking pass, is responsible for managing the mentor-mentee program among senators, implements orders adopted by the Senate and overall ensures the Senate runs smoothly.
The Senate nominated and confirmed Yonting Goh, a senior in finance, to the student fees and tuition committee. Goh is an international student and former finance committee member. He represents the Graduate and Professional Student Senate and will be pursuing his masters of finance next year.
Some cabinet positions were confirmed at the meeting, with more to be confirmed in the coming weeks.
The Executive Cabinet is a close group of advisers to the president and develops and executes policy initiatives to advance student interests. Cabinet officers are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.
Victoria Fillipi, a junior in political science, was appointed director of governmental affairs by President Jacob Ludwig, senior in economics and Vice President Jaden Ahlrichs, junior in global resource systems. Fillipi, a former united residents off-campus president and united residents off-campus senator, also serves as a military intelligence analyst in the Iowa Air National Guard and has worked in the Iowa House of Representatives for the last four sessions.
The director of governmental affairs acts as the liaison and chief lobbyist between state, federal and foreign governments and agencies and the Student Government.
“As director of governmental affairs, I will continue to advocate for additional funding for mental health and affordability resources as well as advocate for sexual assault awareness and prevention,” Fillipi said.
Kit Clayburn, a sophomore in animal ecology and biology and former united residents off-campus senator, finance outreach and reduction of disparity director and finance committee member, was confirmed by the Senate to be finance director.
Finance director is compensated with a three-fourths tuition in-state scholarship and a parking pass. The finance director and the committee they chair is responsible for managing and allocating the approximately $2.5 million from student fees to student organizations, campus resources and community nonprofits through annual and special allocations.
The $44 student fee is paid by students every semester and is set by the student fees and tuition committee.
The Director of Academic Affairs Ann Lent, sophomore in political science, was confirmed by the Senate. Lent, a former Panhellenic Senator and vice-chair of the public relations committee, was appointed by Ludwig and Ahlrichs.
The director of academic affairs is responsible for managing issues of academic affairs as they arise from the students, faculty or staff, and to ensure they are handled through the proper channels. For example, violations of prep week policies and the testing center would be handled in this position.
Meredith Mays, a sophomore in communications studies and former vice chair of the student initiatives committee, was confirmed chair of the committee.
Mays has been involved with the committee since October of 2021.
“I am so connected to this committee and what we do,” Mays said. “Safety on campus and off campus is huge for students, especially those who rely on CyRide.”
Student Initiatives will be hosting a safety walk Thursday at 8 p.m. The event is designed to walk around campus and share safety concerns and feedback with members of Iowa State University Police Department and Iowa State Facilities Planning and Management. Free Jimmy Johns will be provided. Students are to meet by the Fountain of Four Seasons outside the Memorial Union.
The Senate confirmed the clerk of the Senate and had to table several bills to next week because of time constraints.
Senate meetings are 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
