The Iowa State Student Government will look to remove a former Senator during the weekly meeting Wednesday. The change is taking place due to inactivity and four unexcused absences from meetings.
According to bylaw 3.7.2.5, the Rules Committee has the right to establish this legislation following a third absence.
Confirmations will also be on the table for two nominees for vacancies as United Residence Off-Campus Senators. Meredith Mays, a junior in communication studies, and Jamie Hoss, a senior in communication studies, are the nominees.
The Senate will also look to confirm Trevor Henry, a junior in political science, to fill an opening on the Supreme Court as an Associate Justice. If confirmed, Henry will serve until he resigns or graduates from Iowa State.
Three students will also be considered for positions on the Election Commission as non-voting members. Damie Ajibola, a freshman in accounting, Seth Cswercko, a sophomore in English, and Brooke Lundy, a freshman in political science, are the nominees.
The Student Government will also look to establish standards for At-Large Committee members. Senators already have attendance and expectation standards established, and the goal is to generate more reliable participation from the committee members.
General law will be reviewed in a bill working on adopting the operating rules of the Senate. Some of the rules within the bill include Senate Policy, Senate Committees, and Senate Rules of Order.
The Student Government will also look at three different financial bills involving the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), Cricket Club, and the Election Commission.
NSBE is requesting funding for travel to the 48th Annual NSBE National Convention. The Cricket Club needs funding for a competition in Houston. The Election Commission is asking for funding to raise election awareness.
The Student Government Senate meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room at the Memorial Union.
