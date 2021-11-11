Iowa State University Student Government is hosting their second multicultural town hall to grant students an opportunity to share their experiences at Iowa State with their student senators.
In October, the first multicultural town hall took place as part of a bylaw passed by the Student Government to require one multicultural town hall a semester. Director of Diversity and Inclusion Alejandra Flores, senior in political science and history, is coordinating the event.
Flores said the first town hall was successful, so Student Government voted to initiate a second for the fall semester. This time around, the catered food will be from Mr. Burrito and is sponsored by Senior Vice President for Student Affairs, Toyia Younger. Flores said because it is a multicultural town hall, they wanted to sponsor local multicultural food.
"Going off that feedback we heard people really wanted to have a second one and to have more people at the second one," Flores said. "Especially since the first one was so lively and such good conversation that we wanted to just give that another shot."
Student Government also worked to increase outreach for the second town hall by advertising in the Memorial Union, the Center for LGBTQ, the Multicultural Student Affairs and to campus life. They also notified student organizations such as the Asian Student Union and Multicultural Greek Council.
"I hope we have that same energy and conversation this time," Flores said. "This time we need to not only get that feedback, but send it out more."
After the first town hall, Student Government followed up with conversations with Campus Life and Student Affairs to share the information they received from discussions. Flores said now they plan to expand that more and continue to direct students to the right offices, so they are being heard.
"We need more underrepresented student voices heard and people can do that by getting involved," Flores said. "But also the people who are representatives should have more of a stand and represent these groups. Because it shouldn't be the job of the people who are already in the oppressed to advocate for themselves. Obviously that is wonderful. I am doing that, but it should also come from leadership. I think everywhere we need to incorporate more underrepresented students."
