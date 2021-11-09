The Iowa State University Student Government will introduce a bill to fund the Justin Morrill Society, a social club dedicated to advancing solutions to society's problems.
According to the Iowa State University Organization's website, they work to better the community around us to create discussions about a community that brings America forward.
The proposed bill would fund $50 to the Justin Morrill Society to allow them to buy books for the organization.
The Student Government will also introduce an amendment to their bylaws that would bring their courts in accordance with federal and Iowa state laws Rules of Civil Procedure.
The purpose of the amendment is to challenge the legality of a complaint rather than facts and is among the grounds of dismissal at the pleading stage.
The Student Governments Supreme Court Chief Justice Andrew Brueck, a junior majoring in political science, said currently, the court can only dismiss a case that is not supported by facts. In state and federal court cases, this is not grounds for dismissal and would be addressed in the trial. The amendment would apply these rules to the Student Government court.
The Student Government will introduce a bill to authorize St. Jude to transfer $540 from production equipment to fund a Caricature artist and $1,350 from the Silent Disco to the inflatables for their final event.
According to the Iowa State University Organization's website, Students for St. Jude is a student-led organization dedicated to raising money and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Student Government will appoint members to the Student Initiatives Committee as well as the Finance Committee.
The Student Government meets at 6 p.m every Wednesday in the Campanile room of the Memorial Union.
