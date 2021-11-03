The Iowa State University Student Government Student Initiative Committee will host a campus safety walk on the Iowa State campus.
Students can get free Jimmy John's and Gatorade at a 45-minute safety walk around campus presented by the Student Initiative Committee at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Student Government is partnering with the Department of Public Safety and Iowa State University Police Department to teach students about unsafe areas on campus. This includes slip hazards, areas where students may trip, as well as dark areas that may be unsafe late at night.
The walk is aimed toward students but is open to all people in and around campus.
According to the chair of the Student Initiative Committee Advait M., a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, computer science and political science, the goal is to have students and faculty point out unsafe and unlit areas to make campus safer.
Student Government puts on this event once every semester and has been presented for several years.
Due to COVID-19, the safety walk had been briefly halted for a couple semesters but is back to being presented once per semester.
Advait said the reason they are doing this event is to start a discussion with students and faculty about campus safety as well as cataloging different safety hazards that administrators who are not in the environment every day can be aware of.
