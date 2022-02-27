Edward “Eddie” Mahoney, a senior majoring in computer science, is running for Graduate Professional Student Senate (GPSS) senator in the upcoming student government elections.
Mahoney is currently a residence hall senator and said that his past experience in student government makes him qualified for the GPSS position.
“I’ve held a lot of different leadership positions, and so I’m excited just to keep moving forward with my student government journey,” said Mahoney.
Mahoney said that being a part of student government is where he can do his best work for the betterment of the student body as a whole.
With this being his first year in student government, Mahoney considers himself to be a fairly active senator and hopes that his track record will help.
“I tend to like to think of myself as one of the more active senators in general. I spend a lot of time in the office, being a part of discussions, helping other senators, occasionally making appearances at cabinet, just when there are issues pertinent to my constituency,” Mahoney said.
Mahoney said that one of his big focuses for student government is mental health, citing a bill he wrote to provide mental health first aid training to all students.
The Student Government elections will take place on March 1 and 2. Ballots will be emailed to students’ Iowa State email addresses.
