Over 100 students met with 30 property owners at the Residency Fair to discuss off-campus living options.
The Residency Fair was hosted by Student Government from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday in the Sun Room of the Memorial Union. Student Government’s Director of Residency Marte Broadnax said she planned the fair with hopes to create a space for students and property owners to discuss residences and ask questions.
“I think it is important just to show students the options that they have,” Broadnax said. “Especially with different situations that students may face, whether they need a certain kind of living or a certain price range. Just to make that really accessible in one location instead of hunting everywhere […] bringing [the property owners] on campus was important to me.”
The event provided students the opportunity to learn more about their leasing contracts and explore off-campus living properties. The event also provided the opportunity for property owners to share what they had to offer to students in regard to amenities, rent-per-month and layout plans.
“Really to just put ourselves out there more and just interacting with the students about the apartments and services we have,” said Hannah Tschantz with Haverkamp Properties. “It gives us the opportunity really to share in-person and what we enjoy and love about the properties.”
The fair had 30 property owners, ranging from companies to single owners, with a variety of informational booths, games and pamphlets. There were a variety of items such as hats, mugs and food that were handed out to the visitors.
Liz Wickham Kolstad, graduate student in electrical and computer engineering, said they currently live on-campus and came to the Residency Fair to look at the various properties in hopes of finding a place to live for next year.
“I [learned about] the variety of places that there are and the different utilities and stuff [the property owners] offer,” Wickham Kolstad said.
Along with landlords who maintain off-campus living locations, the Campus and Community Commission also attended the fair, providing a public forum to facilitate discussion and offer recommendations, according to the city of Ames website.
A goal of the Residency Fair was to provide a space for students to clarify any questions they may have with property owners.
Rosemary Galdamez, junior in environmental science, said she is looking for a place that provides enough personal space, amenities and is low cost.
“When you’re looking at the dimensions of the room — I don’t know what the dimensions mean most of the time so that’s kind of hard," Galdamez said. "I also have to take all the things that I want in account and it’s a lot of checking back and forth […] or if I come [to the Residency Fair,] I can just ask them.”
The Residency Fair is typically an annual event, but Broadnax said she is exploring the possibility of doing it twice a year — once per semester. Having the option of doing it twice a year will hopefully give students the opportunity to check out the off-campus living businesses more frequently, Broadnax said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.