The Iowa State Student Government unanimously confirmed the Nominee for Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Alyannah Buhman, to work on the Executive Cabinet.
The position’s primary focus is on diversity and inclusion efforts within the university, creating projects to highlight diversity, and working closely with the Diversity and Inclusion Committee and Finance Committee liaison.
Buhman, a senior in criminal justice, emphasized how important it is to be patient when focusing on some of these issues around campus.
“I feel like this is something I sort of just grew up dealing with,” Buhman said during the meeting. “I grew up into a very small, rural community being one of the only people of color. There are people who are going to disagree with you and there are people who are never going to change their viewpoints.”
The Senate was busy with confirmations during their weekly meeting. Alex Almquist, sophomore in political science, was also confirmed unanimously as a voting member of the Election Commission. Prior to this confirmation, he was a nonvoting member.
The Election Commission works to ensure that there are fair elections and that all candidates are on an equal playing field. They also manage debates and polling locations.
The Student Government also confirmed four students to two different Committees due to vacancies. All of the confirmations were made unanimously.
Ryan Strickland, senior in kinesiology and health, and Rachel Schnepf, sophomore in computer engineering, were both confirmed to the Public Relations Committee. The PR Committee is centered around the communication between Student Government and the rest of the students on campus.
Emi Thornton, senior in architecture-professional degree, and Edward Mahoney, senior in computer science, were both confirmed to the Rules Committee. The Rules Committee is focused on the maintenance of the Student Government Constitution and Bylaws.
The meeting began with Interfraternity Council Senator Cody McCreedy, senior in history, honoring a former friend and Iowa State meteorology student who tragically passed away in a car crash. Avery Anderson was a 2019 Atlantic High School graduate in 2019. He was 20 years old.
Next week, a bill working towards changing the Election Commission’s Violation Process will be reviewed. They will also review funding bills dealing for the Iranian Students’ and Scholars’ Association (ISSA) and the Iowa State Equestrian Hunt team.
The Student Government Senate meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room at the Memorial Union.
