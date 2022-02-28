Why are you interested in Student Government?
I’ve been involved in student government. I’ve been at large in a committee since last fall, and I got really involved. I’m a junior right now, and I wanted to get involved in campus somehow since I transferred from DMACC. I decided to get involved in Student Government and I just really enjoyed it. I just got put in an empty UROC seat so now I know even more that I’d enjoy being a senator.
Why do you think you’re qualified for this position?
I’m involved in the Student Initiatives Committee, and I’ve done a lot for my committee within Student Government before I was even a senator. I continue to want to lead and do a lot for my community and I really enjoy doing things that benefit the student body and things that inspire me.
How do you plan to represent your constituents?
I’d love to get more involved with students within Liberal Arts and Sciences. I don't see a whole lot of activities for specifically LAS students either that career fairs or particular clubs within LAS like the Communications Club which is about to restart and things like that, but I’d love to do things that just involve all students in LAS.
What are some of the most important issues that need to be addressed in the next year?
Something that I’ve been working on with my committees that I would want the committee to work on is sexual assault awareness and things like that because obviously it's been a bit of an issue on campus. Empowering victims and making their voices heard on campus is something that I think is very important.
What goals would you have as senator?
I want to do at least one big thing that really makes it feel like I’ve made a difference and really fulfilled my role. I would like to continue to plan events that support the student body and help bring awareness to Student Government and interest. Having students understand what the student government does and how we function.
How do you plan on engaging with the student body?
We need to do more outreach to students. Trying to connect with people that may live off campus, that don't have much involvement or connect with students that are transfer students like me. Really trying to advertise what we are and what we do in a more general way rather than just our smaller events because I feel like a lot of people that are involved come to our smaller events within committees and stuff like that, but I don’t know what Student Government does as a whole.
Why do you think it's important for College of Language Arts to have a voice in the student government?
LAS is a huge college within Iowa State University, and I feel like it's underrepresented in the sense that off the top of my head I can’t really think of any groups that are really active. We have the Council for LAS which oversees it, but student-led, student-based, large LAS groups aren’t a super big thing. With engineering you have the engineering council, but you also have a lot of other engineering clubs like the National Society of Black Engineers. I wish there was more of that in LAS so that people with the same majors or similar demographics or backgrounds could get to know other people in their college.
What do you want to say to your constituents or the student body?
I would appreciate any consideration students would have to have me as an LAS senator. I’m very dedicated to the roles I hold and while I obviously don’t know everything about being an LAS Senator, I’m someone who's very eager to learn and fill my roles and do what I need to do to make sure that students feel involved, included and safe on campus.
