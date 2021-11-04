Iowa State University Student Government hosted a campus safety walk for students and faculty to observe and discuss various safety locations on campus.
The safety walk was conducted by the Student Government Student Initiatives committee. The walk also had members of Iowa State University’s Department of public safety present as well as members of the Iowa State police department.
After meeting at the Memorial Union the group had split into four groups that had to walk the campus grounds to find places where there may be small overlooked safety hazards.
The Chairman of Student Initiative Advait said one of the great things about the walk is active student participation - this allows us to have a diversity of student voices in the room and best represent student concerns.
The Student Initiative Committee used this as an opportunity to catalog all safety concerns found. This includes cracks in sidewalk, burnt out lights and dimly lit walkways.
One location with several safety concerns was the area between the Black Engineering building and Pearson hall. There were several lights that were burnt out, and many of the sidewalks had cracks or were not level.
There was also some discussion about dark parking lots and streets such as the area near the cemetery on Pammel Road on the northwest side of campus.
The collected data will be used by the Department of Public safety to repair the locations brought to attention.
