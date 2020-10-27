Student Government will cover a variety of topics concerning infrastructure at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Memorial Union.
The legislature will discuss debt contracts, funding of clubs and other financial legislation for much of the night. The organizations with regards to the proceedings include the Hockey Pep Band, Ski and Snowboard Club, Women’s Hockey Club, WinterFest and Phi Sigma Pi.
Jacob Ludwig, Speaker of the Senate, said while much of the meeting will touch on the financials of certain organizations, the hearing of student issues and the election reform bill will also be important topics of the night.
“Every week, any student can come to us and bring up any issues they have, so that is a section specifically for non-members of Student Government to bring up issues they have concerns about,” Ludwig said.
With the general election just over a week away, Iowa State’s Student Government, too, is looking at their own election.
“This week, I imagine we will also have a lot of discussion about the election reform bill,” Ludwig said. “That is, looking at how we structure our elections in the past and going in and changing some of the ways things happen to make sure that the process is more fair and balanced for candidates running in the election because there have been complaints in the past about how we structured our elections.”
The Senate meeting will be streamed live on the Student Government YouTube page at 6 p.m.
