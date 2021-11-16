Iowa State University's Student Government will vote to amend their bylaws that would make their own bylaws reflect the federal and state judicial procedures.
The court can dismiss frivolous cases, which means it is not supported by facts. Supreme Court Chief Justice Andrew Brueck, a junior majoring in political science, said that is normally a decision for a trial, making the dismissal premature.
Federal and state courts don't examine whether the facts are true; they examine the legal sufficiency of the facts in a case.
If passed, the Student Government court would be confined to the same legal constraints as federal and state courts, which would not allow them to dismiss complaints that are not supported by facts.
The Student Government will vote on a bill to authorize a transfer of $540 for production equipment to fund a caricature artist and $1,350 from the Silent Disco for the inflatables for their final event.
According to the Iowa State University Organization's website, Students for St. Jude is a student-led organization which aims to raise money and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Student Government will vote to fund $50 to the Justin Morrill Society for book expenses.
The Justin Morrill Society is a social club dedicated to work to better the community around us to create discussions about a community that brings America forward, according to the Iowa State University Organizations website.
The Student Government will vote to authorize a money transfer for Winterfest on Dec. 3.
Student Government meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room at the Memorial Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.