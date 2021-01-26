Of the more than 3.5 million COVID-19 tests administered in Iowa, 314,398 Iowans tested positive, but Iowa continues on a slow downward trajectory in positivity rates per day.
In the last 14 days, 10.4 percent of tests were positive in comparison to Jan. 1 when the state’s 14-day average was 22 percent.
Deaths in the state are also on a downward trend, reporting a total of 4,492 deaths relating to COVID-19 according to the Iowa Department of Health. Of those, 4,123 had pre-existing conditions and 4,095 had an underlying cause of death.
Story Counties has reported 38 total deaths and 8,848 positive cases according to the Iowa Department of Health.
In Iowa, 92 percent of COVID-19 related deaths are White and 80 years and older. There are currently 60 long-term care facility outbreaks but positive cases per day remain on a downward trend.
In Story County, 7,963 people have recovered from COVID-19 while the state reports a total of 276,463 Iowans have recovered.
