Going into the new year, a total of 283,329 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, reporting an additional 709 confirmed cases and 48 deaths.
Over 3.1 million tests have been administered in the states while Iowa sits at a 12.9 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days and an 11.7 percent average over the last seven days.
Story County accounts for 8,035 individuals cases while the state continues to see a downward trend in cases since mid-November. Deaths related to COVID-19 in Iowa reached 3,946 with 31 deaths in Story County.
After Iowa hospitals felt the pressure of capacity limits closing out the year, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have seen a decrease since peaking in November.
