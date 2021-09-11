Iowa State University reported an individual was sexually assaulted by multiple people on Sept. 11.
The incident happened within proximity to the Iowa State Arboretum, located on campus. This is the third reported case of sexual assault on campus for the fall 2021 semester. The Clery Act requires all colleges partaking in the federal financial aid program to report crime on or near respective campuses.
Resources regarding victim information and support can be found through the Assault Care Center Extending Shelter and Support (ACCESS). Sexual assault and harassment victims can file complaints with Iowa State’s Title IX Coordinator at 515-294-7612.
