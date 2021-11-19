The Iowa State police reported the second incident of sexual assault on Friday evening.
According to the crime alert, the victim reported being “fondled” by an acquaintance. The assault occurred on Nov. 13 at Larch Hall. The report came after Iowa State Police released another crime warning regarding a sexual assault at a campus fraternity earlier in the day.
The Clery Act requires universities to release information regarding safety and security issues in a timely manner. The Iowa State University Police can determine the content of any notification, and the appropriate campus segment to notify, according to the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.
