Iowa State University released a campus crime warning reporting a sexual assault, on Thursday afternoon.
The assault occurred on Nov. 4 at Freeman Hall and was reported to Campus Security Authority. According to the email, the perpetrator was an acquaintance of the victim.
On Nov. 7 the Iowa State University Department of Public Safety also released a crime alert about a reported sexual assault that occurred in Welch Hall. Information regarding sexual assault and sexual misconduct that occurs on all college and university respective campuses are reported in accordance with the Clery Act, with the intention to promote safety.
