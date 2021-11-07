An individual reported being sexually assaulted by an acquaintance in Welch Hall on Oct. 30.
The assault was reported on Nov. 7 and released in campus crime warning on the same day. The intent of the campus crime emails is to promote information regarding public safety, according to the email.
Iowa State University created a policy library regarding Title IX sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking.
