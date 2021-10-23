Iowa State University Department of Public Safety released a crime alert on Saturday evening, regarding a reported sexual assault on campus.
The assault occurred between 10 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 2 a.m. on Oct. 23, and was reported to Campus Security Authority (CSA). The incident happened at Frederiksen Court and is the second incident the university reported in October.
This is the fifth assault reported for the fall semester, and the second reported occurrence on an Iowa State football game day in Ames.
Iowa State University has services and information available to assist victims of sexual assault and sexual misconduct within the policy library. Sexual assault complaints can be filed with the Title IX coordinator at Beardshear Hall.
