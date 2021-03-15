Iowa State University reported that during the seventh week of spring semester classes, 29 individuals tested positive for COVID-19.
The weekly positivity rate was reported to be 2.47 percent.
This is a decrease from the sixth week of classes, in which 36 cases were reported.
There have been 349 total reported COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1. In total, Iowa State has reported 2,468 cases since Aug. 1.
Of those that tested positive last week, 24 were students, three were staff members and two were faculty members.
Currently there are 31 individuals in active isolation. Over the last two weeks, 136 individuals have been in quarantine.
One on-campus isolation room is currently in use. All on-campus quarantine rooms are available.
No Iowa State campus community members have reported COVID-19-related hospitalizations since Jan. 1. Individuals are not required to report hospitalizations due to privacy laws.
Iowa State also announced in a release that Thielen Student Health Center has received a very limited amount of vaccines and is partnering with Story County Public Health to distribute vaccines to students and employees who are 65 and older.
In the release, Erin Baldwin, Thielen Student Health Center director and associate vice president of student health and wellness, said not to call the clinic to inquire about eligibility but that staff will reach out to individuals who are eligible. Those who are eligible for the vaccine are still encouraged to reach out to their primary care providers or pharmacists to inquire about vaccine availability.
Iowa State will continue to update results on a weekly basis on the COVID-19 dashboard. Fall semester data can be found under "Archived Data."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.