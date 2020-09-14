Since results were last updated on Sept. 7, 112 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported on Iowa State’s campus. Iowa State now has 1,555 total positive cases.
This number is a decrease from the 325 individuals that tested positive during the third week of classes.
It includes results from move-in testing and results from any sports players that test positive from NCAA-mandated testing.
The total positivity rate since Aug. 1, excluding move-in testing, has dropped from 19.7 percent to 15.5 percent, as was reported last week.
Iowa State also provided a breakdown of the numbers by category.
Since Aug. 1, 1,488 of the positive cases have been students. The rest of the total is made up of seven faculty members, 42 staff members and 11 graduate assistants.
Currently, there are 819 individuals in quarantine from having close contact with a known positive. There are 132 individuals actively in isolation with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Around 25 percent of on-campus isolation rooms are currently in use. Just over 20 percent of on-campus quarantine rooms are in use as well.
No hospitalizations of campus community members have been reported, though employees and students are not required to report hospitalizations due to privacy regulations. Updated numbers for current hospitalizations in Iowa and in Story County can be found on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.
Testing results are continuing to be updated weekly on Iowa State’s COVID-19 dashboard.
