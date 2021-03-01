Iowa State University has reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and a 3.3 percent positivity rate for the fifth week of classes.
This is the same number of positive cases as was reported during the fourth week.
Since Jan. 1, the overall positivity rate is 3.3 percent and 263 individuals have tested positive through on-campus testing.
There have been 3,403 total positive COVID-19 cases since Aug. 1.
Of those that tested positive, one was a self-report. Two staff members and 37 students were among the positive cases. No faculty members were reported to have tested positive.
There are 49 individuals currently in active isolation. Over the last two weeks, 93 individuals have been in quarantine, with 8 percent of those testing positive.
All on-campus isolation and quarantine rooms are currently available.
No reports of COVID-19-related hospitalizations of campus community members have been reported. Hospitalizations are not required to be reported due to privacy laws.
Iowa State also announced that the testing center in Johnny's at Hilton Coliseum will be closed Saturdays from now on due to decreased need.
COVID-19 numbers will continue to be updated weekly on the COVID-19 dashboard. Fall semester COVID-19 data is still available and can be found under "Archived Data" on the dashboard.
