Iowa State has reported a total of 43 positive COVID-19 cases for the 12th week of spring semester classes.
This is a slight increase from what was reported in week 11.
The weekly positivity rate was reported to be 4.93 percent. This is also a slight increase from the prior week. Overall, the positivity rate for the semester is 3.77 percent.
There have been 624 cases of COVID-19 on campus this semester and 2,743 total cases this school year.
One of the new cases was an Iowa State staff member and 42 of the new cases are students.
There are 43 individuals actively in isolation and 186 individuals have been in quarantine over the last two weeks. Two on-campus isolation rooms are currently in use. All on-campus quarantine rooms are available.
No COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been reported since Jan. 1.
Iowa State Extension and Outreach is partnering with the Iowa Department of Public Health and the University of Iowa to host vaccine information sessions this month. More information and registration can be found online.
The mass student vaccination clinic will also begin this week. Iowa State was originally planning on using the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but decided to use a different vaccine following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Instead, students will be given the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and will need to be on campus in May for the second dose.
Vaccine updates will be posted on the vaccination dashboard.
COVID-19 results will continue to be updated on the COVID-19 dashboard.
